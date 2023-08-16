A lion is a wild animal and a danger to humans. But not as dangerous as a hungry one. Also the poor may be a nuisance to others but not as violent as when food is taken from their mouth. Are utterances such as these not fuelling violence?
"We will proceed with impounding 25 vehicles [taxis] for every truck, bus, vehicle or facility that is burnt or vandalised,” said Cape Town City MMC for safety and security JP Smith.
Thanks be to God and peace prayers that the week-long violent taxi strike in Cape Town is finally over.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, when Prasa trains were running relatively smoothly, commuters were experiencing two lives daily. As soon as they descended on Cape Town station platforms after work, all sorts of criminal activities erupted.
In Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and other Cape Flats areas, patrolling private security’s armed response vehicles were and still are as rare as hens’ teeth. And as they ascended the station’s steps to the CBD and surrounding suburban areas from their homes, they were greeted with security, safety and peace.
These are the historical inequality issues that must be addressed by the City of Cape Town if long-lasting stability is to be known. Understanding of the minibus taxi industry is imperative. The Big Brother approach is doomed.
Another national migraine is the many complex, sometimes confusing pieces of legislation. Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga may face protracted litigation if some by-laws are to be removed. Lest we forget, there’s still the highest law court that may find the national laws inconsistent with the constitution.
Fellow whites had a referendum to give the Nats a go-ahead to represent them at Codesa. Blacks didn’t. That’s the consequences we are reaping to this day.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Cape Town must address inequality
Image: 123RF/pipopb
