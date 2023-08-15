The recent taxi strike and the saga behind it has been making national news. Despite this, recent data issued by Wesgro, the agency promoting tourism, trade, and investment for the Western Cape, overwhelmingly attests to the preference for the DA governed City of Cape Town and Western Cape province by both domestic and international tourists.
The tourism sector in the Western Cape has shone in the first half of 2023, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. In June 2023 alone, nearly 272,000 people visited 24 selected attractions across six regions of the province, marking a 16% surge compared to June 2022.
These positive results are no accident. Through prudent governance, the DA has successfully spotlighted the importance of tourism to local economies and job creation, leading to the growth and prominence of these regions as desirable tourist destinations.
Under our watch, we have prioritised the strengthening of tourism infrastructure, efficient marketing, and an enabling environment for tourism businesses to flourish. Other provinces can learn a great deal from the DA’s approach.
The Netball World Cup, hosted by Cape Town, provided a compelling example of the opportunities for tourism-driven growth. The tournament’s success has further solidified Cape Town’s position as a premier event, sports and tourism destination.
Steering towards the 2024 national elections, under a DA government SA’s economy would supercharge the country’s strategic economic power of tourism. The DA has a proven track record in tourism-driven job creation, ready to be extended to the national stage when entrusted with national governance next year.
Our political blueprint hinges on a vibrant, diversified and inclusive tourism landscape. The DA is on standby, eager to ignite the untapped tourism potential across all provinces of our beautiful nation.
Manny de Freitas, MP and DA shadow minister of tourism
READER LETTER | Western Cape's good governance pays off
Image: Kim Swartz
