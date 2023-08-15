A business acquaintance has just been scammed by official-looking individuals posing as representatives of the labour department.
These individuals insisted that she purchase, and display, the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the equity and the tobacco acts or else she would face a hefty fine and possible imprisonment. An amount of R1,850 later, it dawned on her that she had been scammed by these intimidating, professional thugs.... who took her cash, and disappeared into thin air. The invoice and receipt were false, the cell numbers nonexistent.
Never allow yourself to be intimidated by the opportunist trash who walk the streets, seeking out small business owners. Rather call the labour department and confirm the bona fides of these people. So, open your eyes and confront them.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | Don’t be scammed by bogus labour department officials
