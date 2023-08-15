Jacob Zuma is definitely the ANC’s demigod. This is the same man who brought our economy to its knees during the nine wasted years of his misrule. He is the same man who delegated his presidential powers and authority to a foreign Indian family and his son. The man who defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing to appear before the Zondo commission.
He is also a beneficiary of an illegal medical parole for a fictitious fatal disease. To say that we are surprised by his so-called “special remission” would be a lie. We knew all along the ANC was going to make sure that he received preferential treatment.
The so-called “special remission” was actually, hastily, and exclusively undertaken for Zuma. The other 9,487 beneficiaries of this “special remission” process were just added to legitimise it. Otherwise how do you explain the process being started on Friday, the same day Zuma was announced as the first beneficiary of this “special remission” process?
This is a political solution and this move makes a mockery of the criminal justice system in SA. And it demonstrates that Cyril Ramaphosa puts the ANC first, and the country second. So, why waste time, resources and manpower prosecuting an untouchable person? Drop all charges against him and save taxpayers’ money.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | ANC’s ‘special remission’ of prisoners no surprise
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
