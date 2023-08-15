×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | ANC’s ‘special remission’ of prisoners no surprise

By READER LETTER - 15 August 2023 - 08:55
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Jacob Zuma is definitely the ANC’s demigod. This is the same man who brought our economy to its knees during the nine wasted years of his misrule. He is the same man who delegated his presidential powers and authority to a foreign Indian family and his son. The man who defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing to appear before the Zondo commission.

He is also a beneficiary of an illegal medical parole for a fictitious fatal disease. To say that we are surprised by his so-called special remission would be a lie. We knew all along the ANC was going to make sure that he received preferential treatment.

The so-called special remission was actually, hastily, and exclusively undertaken for Zuma. The other 9,487 beneficiaries of this special remission process were just added to legitimise it. Otherwise how do you explain the process being started on Friday, the same day Zuma was announced as the first beneficiary of this special remission process?

This is a political solution and this move makes a mockery of the criminal justice system in SA. And it demonstrates that Cyril Ramaphosa puts the ANC first, and the country second. So, why waste time, resources and manpower prosecuting an untouchable person? Drop all charges against him and save taxpayers money.

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City

SOWETAN | Zuma release an expediency

Judging by the public reaction to Friday ’s decision, it is probably safe to suggest that South Africans generally weren’t necessarily invested in ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Zuma benefiting from his own policy?

Remissions of sentences were announced by former president Jacob Zuma on Freedom Day in 2012.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'