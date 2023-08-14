Thousands of Sekhukhune villagers have been without clean running tap water for a while. According to records, an amount of R279m municipal infrastructure grant budgeted to make provision for a bulk water project was returned to National Treasury as it was unused.
Sekhukhune, a mining and farming region in Limpopo, has four dams for the purpose of water supply to residents. These are Loskop, Flag Boshielo, Piet Gows and De Hoop dams. The R3.4bn De Hoop Dam was completed in 2014 after a four-year delay to provide clean running water to Sekhukhune district villagers.
However, nearly 10 years later, clean tap water remains a mirage for the villagers despite vaunted promises by then president Jacob Zuma during the official opening of the impressive 347-million cubic metre De Hoop.
Poor villagers continue to walk through thick and thorny bushes to reach water sources such as wells and streams while those who can afford to pay for costly boreholes to be installed at their homes.
However, borehole water is not always a solution as can it be unbearably salty in some areas. Limpopo has been receiving rain in recent years, keeping De Hoop's capacity up to 100%. That however is sad news for 189 villages of Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality whose taps remain dry.
Thomo Nkgadima
Praktiseer, Burgersfort
READER LETTER | Hope fading as De Hoop continues to fail villagers
