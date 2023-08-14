The DA in Gauteng held its elective conference over the weekend. Solly Msimanga and Khume Ramulifho contested the leadership position. Msimanga won, as expected. This will be his second term. Congratulations to him.
Truth be told, Ramulifho stood no chance against Msimanga. But he is doing well in his portfolio as the shadow MEC for education.
Msimanga, on the other hand, has not said or done anything to wow the Gauteng voters. Therefore, his election will not make any difference in changing the official opposition’s fortunes in the province. In other words, his is a hollow victory.
Additionally, he has never led a campaign or a march that speaks to the hearts of blacks. Yet many issues bedevil black voters – and he knows those issues. What is difficult for him to pick one or two matters and run with them?
In his acceptance speech, the Gauteng DA leader said Panyaza Lesufi should prepare himself to leave the premiership. Lesufi is a formidable leader and Gautengers love him. The former Tshwane mayor knows that.
The DA enjoys the support of the elite in Gauteng. On the other hand, black voters do not see the official opposition as an alternative. The race issue, like a monkey on its back, refuses to go away. The party needs to do something about this challenge.
Gauteng voters are difficult to please, even though they have kept the ANC in power for more than 25 years. However, the belief in the ANC gospel could be thinning, judging by its poor performances in the last two elections.
However, it will still take a miracle for the DA to depose the governing party from power in Gauteng. The only way the official opposition can govern the province is through a coalition.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | DA won't easily unseat ANC in Gauteng
Image: DA
The DA in Gauteng held its elective conference over the weekend. Solly Msimanga and Khume Ramulifho contested the leadership position. Msimanga won, as expected. This will be his second term. Congratulations to him.
Truth be told, Ramulifho stood no chance against Msimanga. But he is doing well in his portfolio as the shadow MEC for education.
Msimanga, on the other hand, has not said or done anything to wow the Gauteng voters. Therefore, his election will not make any difference in changing the official opposition’s fortunes in the province. In other words, his is a hollow victory.
Additionally, he has never led a campaign or a march that speaks to the hearts of blacks. Yet many issues bedevil black voters – and he knows those issues. What is difficult for him to pick one or two matters and run with them?
In his acceptance speech, the Gauteng DA leader said Panyaza Lesufi should prepare himself to leave the premiership. Lesufi is a formidable leader and Gautengers love him. The former Tshwane mayor knows that.
The DA enjoys the support of the elite in Gauteng. On the other hand, black voters do not see the official opposition as an alternative. The race issue, like a monkey on its back, refuses to go away. The party needs to do something about this challenge.
Gauteng voters are difficult to please, even though they have kept the ANC in power for more than 25 years. However, the belief in the ANC gospel could be thinning, judging by its poor performances in the last two elections.
However, it will still take a miracle for the DA to depose the governing party from power in Gauteng. The only way the official opposition can govern the province is through a coalition.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos