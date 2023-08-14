Politicians should be role models to children and society as a whole. It's not appropriate to shout and say "Kill the Boer". In most countries people who make those statements are fined or arrested.
SA government officials and Human Rights Commission officials should advise these politicians who make those remarks to stop their outrageous behaviour. In fairness to law givers, it may be said that they are made out the fact that the higher the politician's status, the greater the offence when moral rules are violated.
There are no fundamental differences among the peoples in SA. They have all the deep feelings, the craving for justice, above all class interests, horror of bloodshed and violence. The African Union should set up an African International Criminal Court. The purpose of the court should be to arrest or call for the arrest of people who cause genocide and ethnic cleansing in Africa. They may be in Africa or abroad.
Dr Sears Appalsamy
Breda, Netherlands
READER LETTER | Call misbehaving politicians to order
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Politicians should be role models to children and society as a whole. It's not appropriate to shout and say "Kill the Boer". In most countries people who make those statements are fined or arrested.
SA government officials and Human Rights Commission officials should advise these politicians who make those remarks to stop their outrageous behaviour. In fairness to law givers, it may be said that they are made out the fact that the higher the politician's status, the greater the offence when moral rules are violated.
There are no fundamental differences among the peoples in SA. They have all the deep feelings, the craving for justice, above all class interests, horror of bloodshed and violence. The African Union should set up an African International Criminal Court. The purpose of the court should be to arrest or call for the arrest of people who cause genocide and ethnic cleansing in Africa. They may be in Africa or abroad.
Dr Sears Appalsamy
Breda, Netherlands
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos