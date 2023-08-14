×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Call misbehaving politicians to order

By READER LETTER - 14 August 2023 - 10:45
FILE IMAGE: EFF leader Julius Malema sits in the witness stand at the equality court in Johannesburg during a hate speech case brought by AfriForum relating to the singing of the struggle song 'Kill the Boer'.
FILE IMAGE: EFF leader Julius Malema sits in the witness stand at the equality court in Johannesburg during a hate speech case brought by AfriForum relating to the singing of the struggle song 'Kill the Boer'.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Politicians should be role models to children and society as a whole. It's not appropriate to shout and say "Kill the Boer". In most countries people who make those statements are fined or arrested.

SA government officials and Human Rights Commission officials should advise these politicians who make those remarks to stop their outrageous behaviour. In fairness to law givers, it may be said that they are made out the fact that the higher the politician's status, the greater the offence when moral rules are violated.

There are no fundamental differences among the peoples in SA. They have all the deep feelings, the craving for justice, above all class interests, horror of bloodshed and violence. The African Union should set up an African International Criminal Court. The purpose of the court should be to arrest or call for the arrest of people who cause genocide and ethnic cleansing in Africa. They may be in Africa or abroad.

Dr Sears Appalsamy
Breda, Netherlands

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'