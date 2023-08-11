×

READER LETTER | We need patriotic leaders

11 August 2023 - 12:55
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Still remember when every Friday there were roadblocks at the entrances and exits of towns and kasis. Any contraband smuggled from kasi to kasi was intercepted, criminals got arrested. The ruling party disbanded them.

Simple, because their criminal friends couldn’t smuggle fake cigarettes and pass the roadblocks. Without this dirty money they wouldn’t have managed to campaign, right? We are in this criminal kingdom because we don’t have patriotic leaders.

With policemen owing taxes, why would they carry out instructions to disperse anarchist drivers or owners? With councillors owning water tankers, why must they speed up water distribution to communities in need?

With township teachers sending their kids to white-owned schools, why must they care about your kids if they can earn taxpayers’ money and pay it to a capitalist school with a hidden desire for more capital.

Why must our healthcare professionals worry about your health if they have the means to get the best medical care?

Vuka Mzansi, we are been taken for a bumpy ride with our blessings. Why are we voting for this mess?

Lindokuhle Ngobeni, Barberton Prison

