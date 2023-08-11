A nation without its history, is like a tree without roots, and will eventually be extinct. Systematically, SA’s history is being expunged. The contemporary gospel of “move on” is passionately preached.
Commemorations of June 16, April 27,August 9 and the likes are said to be a backsliding sentiment. Former colonial oppressors and foreign teachers put emphasis on business sustenance and economic growth to neo-learners and the working class.
Issues of levelling the inequality field have been put on the back burner. Sadly, history unearths those discrepancies and wrongdoings.
Singing or chanting “Kill the Boer, Kill the farmer” is simply an outcry to redress past imbalances and injustices. We are a traumatised nation that never underwent counselling. This is as a result of the half-hearted attempt at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
Until such time true reconciliation occurs in this country, singing and chanting of such slogans will continue. However, literal white genocide, like in the past, won’t happen.
Figuratively, the Struggle song means “remove or heal ongoing black pain”. The unaffected, including foreigners who were forcefully integrated into SA society without healing, are the ones capable of moving on.
The human and property destruction we are witnessing today stem from people without a true sense of belonging. Pavement trading, selling of fake or expired goods, hijacking of buildings, wanton deforestation to carve wares sold along the main roads and so on bear testimony to the mess we are in.
It’s a brew of imported foreigners from war zones and unresolved internal conflicts.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale
READER LETTER | SA’s history is being slowly erased
Image: Gallo Images/Lisa Hinatowicz
