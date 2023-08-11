If the civilian death toll in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on February 24, 2022 stands at 7,199 and the murder rate in SA from October 2022 to December 2022 is at 7,555, what does that tell you about our country?
Come on fellow patriots, let us look at this from the perspective of the government. The rule of law in this country is ziltch. How can citizens uphold the rule of law if the government is also involved in criminal activities? From the Guptas, Jacob Zuma’s scandals, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala crime and now ex-Eskom Andre de Ruyter’s revelation of some people “to be allowed to eat”.
In fact, there are lots and lots of previous criminal activities committed by high profile members of this present government and instead of these people being charged, they are rewarded with ambassadorial posts to other countries.
The only solution to save our country is to exercise the power of the vote. I am calling on all South Africans who truly love this country to go out and vote these Mafioso out. We can’t allow our children and grandchildren to be raised in this present mess.
Woza 2024, SA will rise from the ashes of corruption, crime, unemployment, nepotism and croniysm only, and only, if we exercise the power of the vote.
Don’t sit at home and say I am not going to vote because of disillusionment with the present government. By doing so, you are helping them to hold on to power.
Albert Kiviet, Emndeni South, Soweto
READER LETTER | Go out and vote for a new government
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
