There are many areas of concern, chief among them our electoral system. We cannot have about 60-million people depending on ANC branches deciding who our president should be. That is a huge mistake that can make or break the country.
The education system must be fully overviewed, including rules pertaining to sexual promiscuity, which has seen thousands of pregnant pupils being allowed to continue schooling, with teachers expected to help them with the delivery, should they go into labour during school hours.
Schools should not to be under the control of unions, healthcare should be revitalised with the training of nurses wholly under the control of the legislation and the South African Nursing Council.
No political interference should be allowed. Cadre deployment with all its destructive policies should be abolished. People should be employed based on merit, which means with the right qualifications that must be verified to stamp out fraud.
State-owned enterprises have suffered terribly due to cadre deployment, leading to vandalised railway lines, no clean water, sewage running into homes and beaches, and broken bridges, some swept away during heavy rains because of a dysfunctional tender system.
There are many wrong things that have flourished under this constitution, which places so much emphasis on the protection of human rights, but strangely cares very little about the rights of South Africans.
So, the best way to rid South Africans of the pain they have suffered for 29 years under the constitution is to do a thorough examination of it and make amendments that will restore stability and economic growth. I am sure you can think of many more problems that I might have left out.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa. Midrand
READER LETTER | SA must do a thorough examination of the constitution
Image: Thulani Mbele
