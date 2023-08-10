This is one of the reasons why South Africans struggle for an ethical leadership that is committed to serving the people but rather selfish individuals who use political parties to further their selfish interests.
The victims of this political behaviour are people who depend on our government to provide them with necessary services but that can only happen if you have a leadership that is rational.
Some of the dangers of patronage politics can be seen when those who are patronised seek to gain relevancy or indirectly sing for their supper by insulting other leaders. This is done by instructions of their handlers who use the hired “pockets knives” to do their jobs.
The current leadership of the ANCYL is taking that posture. Their recent attacks on minister Thulas Nxesi have more to do with them than the minister himself.
Recently they have been making pronunciations about them filling top positions in spheres of governments. For what? This is the question that we should be asking ourselves because even those who already are in government are proving to be useless.
The current leadership of the ANC youth must be careful not to be used by elders giving them jobs that will come with conditions. They must be at the centre of policy debate that seeks to change the lives of young people. They must have campaigns that will also benefit the youth of this country. They know very well that the problem in the labour department has less to do with Nxesi than those giving instructions.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | ANCYL must guard against being used
Image: Freddy Mavunda
This is one of the reasons why South Africans struggle for an ethical leadership that is committed to serving the people but rather selfish individuals who use political parties to further their selfish interests.
The victims of this political behaviour are people who depend on our government to provide them with necessary services but that can only happen if you have a leadership that is rational.
Some of the dangers of patronage politics can be seen when those who are patronised seek to gain relevancy or indirectly sing for their supper by insulting other leaders. This is done by instructions of their handlers who use the hired “pockets knives” to do their jobs.
The current leadership of the ANCYL is taking that posture. Their recent attacks on minister Thulas Nxesi have more to do with them than the minister himself.
Recently they have been making pronunciations about them filling top positions in spheres of governments. For what? This is the question that we should be asking ourselves because even those who already are in government are proving to be useless.
The current leadership of the ANC youth must be careful not to be used by elders giving them jobs that will come with conditions. They must be at the centre of policy debate that seeks to change the lives of young people. They must have campaigns that will also benefit the youth of this country. They know very well that the problem in the labour department has less to do with Nxesi than those giving instructions.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein, Johannesburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos