The loss by the American women’s soccer team was unexpected and disappointing for the players, coaches and supporters but it wasn’t the end of the world.
As a coach of numerous school sporting teams, including soccer, my main message was “Do your best, play fair and you can walk off with your head held high.”
Winning isn’t the most important part although it is good.
Ex-US president, Donald Trump, however, saw the result as indicating that, “The USA is going to hell!” and then included some inappropriate and incorrect comments about President Joe Biden.
There must be better ways of determining a country’s standard, including health access, economics, educational outcomes, crime statistics and even as they do in Bhutan, the citizens happiness index. America should focus on the number of innocent people shot rather than the number of goals shot.
Now it’s time to barrack for the Australian women’s soccer team.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | Trump misses point with bile over US soccer loss
Image: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The loss by the American women’s soccer team was unexpected and disappointing for the players, coaches and supporters but it wasn’t the end of the world.
As a coach of numerous school sporting teams, including soccer, my main message was “Do your best, play fair and you can walk off with your head held high.”
Winning isn’t the most important part although it is good.
Ex-US president, Donald Trump, however, saw the result as indicating that, “The USA is going to hell!” and then included some inappropriate and incorrect comments about President Joe Biden.
There must be better ways of determining a country’s standard, including health access, economics, educational outcomes, crime statistics and even as they do in Bhutan, the citizens happiness index. America should focus on the number of innocent people shot rather than the number of goals shot.
Now it’s time to barrack for the Australian women’s soccer team.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos