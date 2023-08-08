The ANC should be ashamed of itself: we truly have no government, whether national, provincial or local. That means even the DA cannot crow outside Midvaal if what is happening in Cape Town is evidence of good governance.
Why do the Golden Arrows buses get torched and vandalised on a regular basis? Why have these minibus taxi drivers become a law unto themselves?
But their lawlessness is not a Cape Town phenomenon. It is a national sport pinpointing yet another hopeless failure of the ANC government. Look at the mayhem in Kraaifontein! The DA would also fail dismally on a national scale.
The municipalities are in a shambles. The provincial governments are no better either. Yes, the national government is a joke. Where do the citizenry turn to now? The DA has long lost the lustre of an alternative salvation with its preoccupations with attracting Euro-American overlords and seeking to reduce us to be their vassals.
The EFF would be an unmitigated disaster. ActionSA is untested and unknown. The IFP is too regional; the Freedom Front Plus could be better but has a snow's chance in hell. The rest are nothing but useless pretenders to the throne. Where to now South Africans? Emigration is not the solution.
The citizenry must just dig deep to improve the quality of the criminal justice, educational, economic, judiciary, security and safety, municipal and health systems to help themselves. But how. given that the Mafia – in and out of government – are running amok? That is the question that must preoccupy us.
Prof Themba Sono, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Citizenry must save SA from politics
Image: Gallo Images/Lisa Hinatowicz
