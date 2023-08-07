Last year, the so-called zama zamas (dominated by Lesotho nationals) raped five women, while filming a movie in West Village, near Krugersdorp on the West Rand. They were apprehended and later released.
READER LETTER | What happened to justice?
Last year, the so-called zama zamas (dominated by Lesotho nationals) raped five women, while filming a movie in West Village, near Krugersdorp on the West Rand. They were apprehended and later released.
Whatever happened to justice? A few weeks down the line Kagiso residents took to the streets demonstrating against the crimes committed by zama zamas in their area.
In the same week, minister of police Bheki Cele and his crew visited Kagiso. At a packed stadium, Cele promised to stop the zama zamas' activities. Did he?
The media recently reported that zama zamas caused a street to carve in Windsor, near Krugersdorp. As a result, that street is closed and cars can’t drive through.
In other areas, Gauteng in particular, there are also serious complaints about zama zamas. The complaints are about regular gunshots, murders and crime. Police are doing absolutely nothing to stop this nonsense.
Last week, residents in Riverlea, near Johannesburg, protested against zama zamas. They live in fear because of gunshots near their area and other criminal activities committed by zama zamas.
Cele visited Riverlea and promised that the police will patrol the area. What’s new? He always come after the fact and make hollow promises.
Clearly, there is no political will to stop zama zamas from destroying our beautiful country. Are our political leaders benefiting from the zama zamas' criminal activities in our country? There is no easy answer.
It is time we take our government to court to explain why it’s allowing foreign nationals to engage in illegal mining, destroy infrastructure and terrorise local communities. Otherwise, zama zamas will continue unabated.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
