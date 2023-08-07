×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | These zama zamas feel entitled to our minerals

By READER LETTER - 07 August 2023 - 11:29
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers walk inside an abandoned mine, following a gun battle between the illegal miners, locally known as "zama-zamas" and the police in the Stormhill area, west of Johannesburg, South Africa, August 5, 2023.
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers walk inside an abandoned mine, following a gun battle between the illegal miners, locally known as "zama-zamas" and the police in the Stormhill area, west of Johannesburg, South Africa, August 5, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Shiraaz Mohamed

The problem of entitlement knows no bounds in SA. Zama zamas have benefited so much from illegal mining.

With so many of them alleged to have built beautiful houses in their home countries, they can’t understand the sudden change of attitude in a government that allowed them to continue with their illegal trade for so many years. They feel entitled to steal our mineral resources at whatever cost to the country and the people of SA.

Minister of police Bheki Cele must have been shocked to find that the entry holes into the disused mines, that were closed off by law enforcement forces at Riverlea, Johannesburg, were reopened overnight.

Foreigners feel a sense of entitlement that the government cannot deny them access to our mines when they were so understanding and sympathetic to their plight for so many years. They have vowed that they are here to stay. If this problem must be solved once and for all, the government has to come up with a better strategy. We cannot be helpless victims in our country.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

Metro police vows to fight fire with fire

Joburg metro police were greeted by gunfire  when they tried to raid a shack occupied by illegal miners yesterday.
News
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Taxi strike leaves two dead, buses torched
Video footage shows armed men entering heist-accused traffic officer’s house