The problem of entitlement knows no bounds in SA. Zama zamas have benefited so much from illegal mining.
With so many of them alleged to have built beautiful houses in their home countries, they can’t understand the sudden change of attitude in a government that allowed them to continue with their illegal trade for so many years. They feel entitled to steal our mineral resources at whatever cost to the country and the people of SA.
Minister of police Bheki Cele must have been shocked to find that the entry holes into the disused mines, that were closed off by law enforcement forces at Riverlea, Johannesburg, were reopened overnight.
Foreigners feel a sense of entitlement that the government cannot deny them access to our mines when they were so understanding and sympathetic to their plight for so many years. They have vowed that they are here to stay. If this problem must be solved once and for all, the government has to come up with a better strategy. We cannot be helpless victims in our country.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | These zama zamas feel entitled to our minerals
Image: REUTERS/Shiraaz Mohamed
The problem of entitlement knows no bounds in SA. Zama zamas have benefited so much from illegal mining.
With so many of them alleged to have built beautiful houses in their home countries, they can’t understand the sudden change of attitude in a government that allowed them to continue with their illegal trade for so many years. They feel entitled to steal our mineral resources at whatever cost to the country and the people of SA.
Minister of police Bheki Cele must have been shocked to find that the entry holes into the disused mines, that were closed off by law enforcement forces at Riverlea, Johannesburg, were reopened overnight.
Foreigners feel a sense of entitlement that the government cannot deny them access to our mines when they were so understanding and sympathetic to their plight for so many years. They have vowed that they are here to stay. If this problem must be solved once and for all, the government has to come up with a better strategy. We cannot be helpless victims in our country.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
Metro police vows to fight fire with fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos