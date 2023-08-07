August is the beginning of the Basotho "new year". The nation was founded on deep principles of peace and spirituality.
The Basotho nation's new year is symbolised by the preparation of fields and planting of seeds in anticipation of new beginnings. The welcoming of the new year in August is in line with the changes of season on the south of the African continent.
The Basotho people often observe this with an ancient prayer, which was their spiritual guide before the advent of Christianity.
The Free State government, led by premier Mxolisi Dukwana, saw it fit to celebrate this event on Saturday, August 5, at the Basotho Cultural Village situated within Golden Gate National Park in eastern Free State. Besides beautiful women dressed in seshweshwe , spectacular artistic presentation, food, horse riding and colourful blankets, it was a day to celebrate the oneness of being.
The premier urged the Basotho nation to reclaim their dignity among other nations, to be self-sustainable and jealously guard the legacy of their founder, King Moshoeshoe.
READER LETTER | For Basotho, it's time for new beginning
Image: 123RF
Author reconnects with his roots to know himself better as Mosotho
Dukwane said the prevailing state of hopelessness in the country cannot forestall the spirit of the nation.
Kudos to the Free State government for creating a platform for cultural awareness and self-pride.
Ebony-skinned people are not born feeble, but they're conditioned for centuries through well-oiled, sustained colonisation to hate their culture and spirituality, and so the celebration of self is a step in the right direction towardsliberating the mind from the shackles of slavery .
Let there be peace, rain and prosperity to the sons and daughters of Africa.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
