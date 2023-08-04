READER LETTER | Illiterate councillors delay service delivery

The recent revelation by the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) that more than 300 councillors in KwaZulu-Natal cannot read and write is shocking, though not surprising.
The illiteracy levels in the councils is not limited to KZN but exists across all provinces, hence service delivery protests make more headlines than service delivery projects.
The evidence that illiteracy in councils is prevalent can be seen in the fact that 38 out of 257 municipalities across the country achieved clean audits in the 2021-22 municipal audit outcomes. Cogta political heads in the province and nationally are also to blame because you hardly hear them voicing their concerns over prolonged delays in delivery of services by councils.
Councils are still dominated by academically and economically illiterate politicians, who every half-a-decade go to communities and promise the same services promised five years earlier, without even giving reasons for non-delivery of the previously promised services.
The only services provided are contracts for water tankers, and not for ordinary citizens. In February this year, the department of social development revealed that more than 712,200 of the country’s tertiary graduates are recipients of the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant.
This is an increase of 116,200 against August 2022’s reported figure of 600,000. If these graduates were in councils, their contributions would have been far better than the current council grant recipients disguising as councillors.
The increasing extortionists disguising themselves as business forums might be the beneficiaries of illiterate councillors’ misinterpretation of the BB-BEE policy. Projects that are intended to benefit communities are mostly grounded and defer service delivery, thanks to the illiterate, and often corrupt, councillors.
The current scenario within councils is that most political representatives are often in a hurry to vote for the passing of council budgets, but they drag their feet in questioning non-implementation of such budgets which lead to nearly daily service delivery protests in SA.
Phepisi Radipere, GaRamokadi-kadi, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Illiterate councillors delay service delivery
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The recent revelation by the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) that more than 300 councillors in KwaZulu-Natal cannot read and write is shocking, though not surprising.
The illiteracy levels in the councils is not limited to KZN but exists across all provinces, hence service delivery protests make more headlines than service delivery projects.
The evidence that illiteracy in councils is prevalent can be seen in the fact that 38 out of 257 municipalities across the country achieved clean audits in the 2021-22 municipal audit outcomes. Cogta political heads in the province and nationally are also to blame because you hardly hear them voicing their concerns over prolonged delays in delivery of services by councils.
Councils are still dominated by academically and economically illiterate politicians, who every half-a-decade go to communities and promise the same services promised five years earlier, without even giving reasons for non-delivery of the previously promised services.
The only services provided are contracts for water tankers, and not for ordinary citizens. In February this year, the department of social development revealed that more than 712,200 of the country’s tertiary graduates are recipients of the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant.
This is an increase of 116,200 against August 2022’s reported figure of 600,000. If these graduates were in councils, their contributions would have been far better than the current council grant recipients disguising as councillors.
The increasing extortionists disguising themselves as business forums might be the beneficiaries of illiterate councillors’ misinterpretation of the BB-BEE policy. Projects that are intended to benefit communities are mostly grounded and defer service delivery, thanks to the illiterate, and often corrupt, councillors.
The current scenario within councils is that most political representatives are often in a hurry to vote for the passing of council budgets, but they drag their feet in questioning non-implementation of such budgets which lead to nearly daily service delivery protests in SA.
Phepisi Radipere, GaRamokadi-kadi, Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos