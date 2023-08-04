×

Letters

READER LETTER | Banyana Banyana are simply the best

By READER LETTER - 04 August 2023 - 10:21
South Africa players celebrate after their team advanced to the knockouts during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between South Africa and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Image: Catherine Ivill

If there’s a South African sporting team that always performs against all odds stacked against them, it's none other than Banyana Banyana.

Despite all the hitches days leading to the Women's World Cup, they have proven beyond doubt that they're world beaters. Having secured a place in the last 16 for the first in the football history, these girls are simply the best. Come Sunday like we have done before, we will be rooting for you against the Netherlands. We are proud of you girls as you never disappoint. Now Safa must pay you what you are worth and deserve for your splendid efforts and performance.

Keep proving the doubting Thomases wrong and make them eat humble pie.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla
KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga

