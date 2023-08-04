If there’s a South African sporting team that always performs against all odds stacked against them, it's none other than Banyana Banyana.
Despite all the hitches days leading to the Women's World Cup, they have proven beyond doubt that they're world beaters. Having secured a place in the last 16 for the first in the football history, these girls are simply the best. Come Sunday like we have done before, we will be rooting for you against the Netherlands. We are proud of you girls as you never disappoint. Now Safa must pay you what you are worth and deserve for your splendid efforts and performance.
Keep proving the doubting Thomases wrong and make them eat humble pie.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla
KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | Banyana Banyana are simply the best
Image: Catherine Ivill
If there’s a South African sporting team that always performs against all odds stacked against them, it's none other than Banyana Banyana.
Despite all the hitches days leading to the Women's World Cup, they have proven beyond doubt that they're world beaters. Having secured a place in the last 16 for the first in the football history, these girls are simply the best. Come Sunday like we have done before, we will be rooting for you against the Netherlands. We are proud of you girls as you never disappoint. Now Safa must pay you what you are worth and deserve for your splendid efforts and performance.
Keep proving the doubting Thomases wrong and make them eat humble pie.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla
KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
Camaraderie will work in Banyana’s favour, says Motlhalo
Proud fans tip Banyana to beat Netherlands next
Full-time worker Swart welcomes financial windfall for SA stars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos