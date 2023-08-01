I have always wondered why we keep on hearing about gender-based violence cases (GBV), which never stop but keep on rising.
READER LETTER | Women must never tolerate GBV
Image: 123rf/Keisuke Kai
I have always wondered why we keep on hearing about gender-based violence cases (GBV), which never stop but keep on rising.
Women are naturally beacons of hope, nurturers and hard-workers who deserve nothing but the best treatment. They must be treated with dignity and respect.
First and foremost, for them to be happy they must be independent and not be dependents. One of the main causes of GBV is that they fall in love for all the wrong reasons – looking for resources from men.They do so to be financially provided and this puts their lives at risk as some men take advantage of the situation.
Gone are the days when women saw marriage as the best possible way to have a comfortable life. Gone are the days when women will be baby-making machines confined to staying at home doing house chores and cooking for the family.
Times have changed drastically, and I am not advocating for women to flood higher education institutions to get educated and abandon their wifely duties at home as married women. What I am calling for and encouraging is for them to have a leg to stand on and not solely depend on their partners.
Gone are the days when men, after paying dowry, felt entitled to treat their wives as trash.
Behind every successful man is a woman. Women’s bravery must be saluted. You strike a woman you strike a rock. So, women, place yourself in a financial position enabling you to buy yourself a 2-litre bottle of Coca-Cola and not wait for your man to bring it home.
This will definitely lessen the rate of GBV.
McDivett Tshehla, KwaMhlanga
