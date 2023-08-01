In its efforts to ensure clean and healthy rivers, the department of water and sanitation (DWS) in Free State embarked on a river clean up in Matjhabeng by cleaning Sand River.
The work on July 25 was in line with the department's annual Clear Rivers campaign. The cleaning of Sand River was a joint venture with Matjhabeng local municipality, Vaal Central Water Board (formerly Bloem Water), department of economic, small business development, tourism and environmental affairs in Free State and Coca-Cola Beverages SA. The Clear Rivers campaign is aimed at encouraging communities to take care of water resources, rivers, and streams close to their residential areas.
The Sand River was identified as the area to be cleaned for the campaign and DWS Free State provincial Head was represented by Ananias Mamabolo who highlighted issues of littering, separation of waste as well as the proper use of dustbins as issues that need to be addressed.
"The campaign is not only about cleaning but also about taking care of the environment. When people litter at or near the stream the municipality or water services authority has to spend more money on chemicals to clean the water that the very same community has to drink", he said.
Mamabolo encouraged community members to keep their environment clean for a better good, saying this will go a long way to ensure water security in the Free State.
READER LETTER | River clean-up highlights significance of clean environment
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
