READER LETTER | SA hosting World Gay Games is misplaced

By READER LETTER - 31 July 2023 - 10:54
Image: Nokuthula Mbatha

Freshly elected ANC Women's League finds it a priority among all challenges women are facing to push for SA to host World Gay Games, really? While I have respect for LGBTQIA community, I find this priority of the Women's League misplaced.

I vehemently believe that women in SA have more serious challenges to be priorities and be dealt with in very serious forums and institutions than to be worried about hosting World Gay Games. This to me is like prioritising child grants instead of finding a way to stop the ever escalating number of those who receive them.

Please, Women's League prioritise what is really critical in the lives of women in this country.

Raletsatsi Makgato, by email 

