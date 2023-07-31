×

Letters

READER LETTER | Let ’s stand together to protect paramedics

By READER LETTER - 31 July 2023 - 11:08
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

It's a shame that paramedics are attacked and we are quiet about it. But if they were called and did not show up in emergency situations, the matter would be appearing on all media platforms and TV, with people calling on the Gauteng MEC for health to come and explain.

South Africans should stand together against these criminals who attack paramedics.

Buta Mashigo, Soshanguve

