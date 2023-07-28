READER LETTER | SA to lose health workers if NHI is implemented

I want to remind the government that the looming exodus of all categories of health professionals will not be the first and will likely empty the country of the few remaining health workers.
These workers have laboured for years under conditions of unbelievably very scarce resources, compromising their ability to excel at their work and in some cases, finding themselves faced with the difficulty of choosing who of their patients need to be prioritised for specialised treatment according to the severity of their condition.
But because of the oath of service doctors take on completing their medical training, that leaves some of them traumatised. The first exodus of different categories of health professionals was the result of the many drastic changes that were made by the first ministry of health under democratic SA. For example, the closing down of some nursing training colleges in the country.
The closing down of Hillbrow Hospital, Kempton Park and Lenasia South hospitals obviously led to people losing their jobs, something unprecedented in the country as retention of employees was always encouraged with the incentive of benefits.
Health professionals were always guaranteed employment at the end of their training. Today there is no such guarantee, doctors and nurses complete their training and languish at home for months or even years without employment due to lack of money for the government to employ them.
Some can have their employment suddenly terminated as they are hired on a contract basis, like the 706 Limpopo nurses whose services were terminated at the beginning of this month. These are very difficult working conditions which defy labour laws. How do you plan your life under such conditions? Buy a house, a car and start building your pension fund in preparation for retirement?
Cruel, selfish unprecedented, dysfunctional circumstances never heard of in this country. So, my advice to the government is: implement NHI at your own peril, but bear in mind that those that found employment abroad, have never looked back.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | SA to lose health workers if NHI is implemented
Image: Gallo images/Sharon Seretlo
