READER LETTER | SA voluntarily agreed to ICC terms

By READER LETTER - 27 July 2023 - 08:18
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo.
Image: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via Reuters

An article in your newspaper’s “Opinion & Analysis” section (July 14) reads in part: “the arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March 2023 has been acknowledged by the South African government.

In addition, the law enforcement and criminal justice systems seem fully prepared to implement the ICC warrant should the Russian leader set foot on South African territory. Undoubtedly, SA was bullied into taking this decision as its economy remains dependent on old colonial relations...

It would appear Pedro Mzilenis column may be blinded by either his love for the SA government or his dislike of the US. He says the SA government was bullied into taking the decision not to have Putin attend the Brics Summit physically, but misses completely the crucial point that the SA government wasn’t coerced into signing a treaty with the ICC. It did so voluntarily and therefore has to abide by the obligations governing this treaty. Its common practice for Africans to sign documents voluntarily when it suits them but only to want to do things the African way when things dont suit them.

This is witnessed even when African governments contemptuously disregard court judgments and orders operating under their respective administrations, thus making the continent a dungeon and a s***hole. 

Mike Lukhele, Elukwatini, Mpumalanga

