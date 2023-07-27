This is an open letter to the minister of police Bheki Cele.
I am writing this open letter to bring your attention to the pressing issue of the Tumahole police station’s closure at night. As a concerned member of the community, I urge you to address this problem and ensure that the station operates 24 hours a day.
The community is facing anger and frustration as they are unable to report crimes or access the police station during the crucial night hours. We demand that you personally visit Parys and look into the Tumahole police station, which has not been effective in addressing crime in our community. Drug lords have taken control of our township and the police seem to be doing nothing about it.
This lack of action is contributing to an environment of fear and insecurity. It is crucial for the South African Police Service to allocate a station commander from Tumahole who understands the challenges faced by the community and genuinely cares for our wellbeing.
Currently, there is a disconnect between the police and our community. We need someone who can bridge this gap and work towards driving out crime, protecting our citizens, and restoring the trust of the community in our law enforcement agencies.
Edgar Legoale, Parys, Free State
READER LETTER | Police station needs to operate 24 hours to curb crime
Image: Thulani Mbele
