A wise man once said, “prevention is better than cure”. This is a much-supported statement in the health and wellness fraternity because prevention has proven to save lives.
While cures can have much the same implications as prevention, it is still advisable and better to seek treatment options than be a statistic of death which could have been prevented. It is also worth noting that there is an increase of deaths related to cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer and diabetes.
These are considered to be non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and they cannot be passed on from person to person. While there is much effort given to make the general public aware of diseases such as the most recent cholera outbreak in Gauteng, Covid-19 and HIV/AIDS, there is a need for more information and awareness on NCDs.
With that in mind, I commend the MEC of health in Gauteng, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, for spearheading the launch of the National Strategy Plan for NCDs earlier last month. Furthermore, her department held a workshop to introduce this strategy to potential partners that it will work with to achieve its purpose of the control and prevention of NCDs in the province.
Sinazo Alungile Novukela, Lugangeni, Mount Frere
READER LETTER | Info needed on non-communicable diseases
Image: 123RF/ tashatuvango
