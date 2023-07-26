Can someone knock some sense into my little head and tell me what is mkhulu Danny Jordaan still doing at the Safa offices?
The man is nothing but a liability. He has been at the helm for more than 13 years but what has he achieved? Nothing!
All the problems encountered by our football teams before major tournaments are his fault. As long as he is still clinging to that job as if his life depends on it, our soccer is going nowhere.
I have never heard about his footballing credentials and career. All that l know is that he is an ANC comrade and a few years ago his party gave him the mayorship of Nelson Mandela Bay metro while he was still SA Football Association president.
I wish Banyana Banyana to succeed at the ongoing Women’s World Cup but l won’t be surprised if they don’t proceed to the next round as thr odds are against them, even by our own Safa.
How can you work not knowing how much you going to be paid? This is ridiculous to say the least. I concur with former Banyana player Khabo Zitha in an interview on Radio 2000 with Rachel Makhura that politicians must leave our soccer to those with better knowledge.
I have nothing personally against you, Mr Jordaan, as l don’t even know or need to know you. But you have failed us as a nation dismally.
Mkhulu Danny, your time is up.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla
KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | SAFA president Jordaan is a liability to SA football
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
