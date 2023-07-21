A local newspaper has reviews of the two current big movies, Oppenheimer versus Barbie, or Bomb versus A Bombshell. Both seem very popular although probably attracting different audiences.
As a science teacher I am always pleased to see scientists portrayed on the big screen with Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist, and Barbie an astronaut, Mars explorer, astrophysicist, chemist, entomologist, marine biologist, robotics engineer, palaeontologist and zoologist among her more than 200 different careers. She was also a science teacher like me, although I was less into Pink.
It is good to see the world through pink-coloured glasses, but we need more students to undertake science in their studies and enter the scientific occupations, although hopefully not bomb making and concentrating on one major field.
Let’s hope that young people see how science can make the world a better place and how they can contribute to its progress.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | Science can help make the world a better place
Image: 123RF
A local newspaper has reviews of the two current big movies, Oppenheimer versus Barbie, or Bomb versus A Bombshell. Both seem very popular although probably attracting different audiences.
As a science teacher I am always pleased to see scientists portrayed on the big screen with Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist, and Barbie an astronaut, Mars explorer, astrophysicist, chemist, entomologist, marine biologist, robotics engineer, palaeontologist and zoologist among her more than 200 different careers. She was also a science teacher like me, although I was less into Pink.
It is good to see the world through pink-coloured glasses, but we need more students to undertake science in their studies and enter the scientific occupations, although hopefully not bomb making and concentrating on one major field.
Let’s hope that young people see how science can make the world a better place and how they can contribute to its progress.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos