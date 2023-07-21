With all the looting and corruption we have endured from the ANC leaders, it will take decades to prosecute them.
The ANC created this judiciary loophole so they can manipulate and play delaying games, like the principal looters are doing. If Jacob Zuma goes to jail there will be a pack of the hyenas following him, so why do we think he will hand himself over on a silver plate.
Each looter has a role to play to avoid jail at all costs. Looting is planned, that is why there is a plan to counter any move to jail the looters. If we expect the ANC to arrest its comrades, then something is wrong with our brains.
The only remedy is to put another party into government. Zuma sleeps, snore and dreams graciously, knowing that his team is working around the clock to avoid jail.
Also, if the Guptas are extradited a lot of people will be arrested. Dubai and the ANC can find common ground to frustrate the whole process.
The ANC is taking advantage of the fact that we are not politically “skopped”, if not “political toddlers”. We don’t even understand political ideologies to begin with.
The ANC is also in a pool of confusion about its ideology. It is hell bent on pleasing Europe, which is pro-capitalist. Any policy that clashes with the residue of their post-colonialism agenda, receives a tongue lashing.
We need visionary leaders and I wonder if Mzansi has one? All these power mongers are just a bunch of clueless political toddlers who don’t have a plan to keep the country afloat. God send us a Messiah. We are heading down the Zimbabwe road.
Lindokuhle Ngobeni, Barberton Farm Prison
READER LETTER | SA needs a leader to stop us going down like Zimbabwe
Image: 123RF/Ahmed Zaggoudi
