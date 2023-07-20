×

Letters

READER LETTER | Ruthless action needed against criminal syndicates in SA

By READER LETTER - 20 July 2023 - 10:55
Stock image.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

According to the electricity minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, 126 arrests relating to Eskom criminality have been made.

Well, I  would like to know how many have been prosecuted and convicted. Please let us not have cases that drag on for years without finalisation when there is evidence of wrongdoing at Eskom. A lack of successful prosecution and conviction within the shortest possible time encourages others to sabotage and steal because they can see that in the SA of today, crime pays.

Our country is inundated by criminal syndicates from within and outside our borders, and ruthless action by our government is needed to get rid of them so that we have boys and girls growing up with healthy bodies and minds not affected by drugs.

Alfred Bantseke, GaRankuwa, Tshwane

