READER LETTER | Act decently for kids to grow up responsible
Image: 123RF
It is very sinister to expect our children to grow up and become responsible citizens who will make a positive contribution to society at large when our sense of morality and behaviour do not rhyme with our glorious expectation.
Are our actions in sync with what we preach to children? Unfortunately not, in many instances; with people being drunk in public, peeing openly everywhere and displaying aggressive behaviour.
Actions speak louder than words. Our children watch us in order to learn. If you display violence in front of them they were will absorb it and think it is a good thing. We therefore need to be careful of what we do and say in their presence. Before the outside world, parents are the first role models to their kids.
I am a father of two teenagers and l have never laid my hand on them as there can never be a good reason to act violently against your children. Kids are naughty, driving us up the wall all the time. But at the end of the day as parents we have to stamp our authority and put our foot down, without being violent.
Kids need to be supported, pampered with love and given undivided attentional. Our role as parents is to closely monitor, supervise and advise them as they grow up. No need to be autocratic.
Communities also play a big role in the upbringing of the young ones. Parents, however, remain the first port of call. Their active presence in their kids’ lives can shield them from the chaos in their neighbourhood.
Charity indeed begins at home.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
