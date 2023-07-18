The coming together of former liberation movements, the Azanian People’s Organisation and the Pan Africanist Congress, into what is known as the Azanian Liberation Front is a breath of fresh air to our political atmosphere, which has been suffocated by the stench of corruption over the years.
One hopes that the labour movement will be allowed to join the front to complete a force that will bring hope to many in this land.
The African National Congress has forgone its right to be called a liberation movement as they are the primary cause of the situation the country finds itself in.
The liberation front must reverse the betrayal and restore our hope. Give us a taste of true freedom.
The front comes at the right time when the right wing and carefully selected groups of nonwhites, masquerading as black parties, have decided to work together and call themselves the Moonshot Pact.
There are also indications that the party of Nelson Mandela is considering working with that of Hellen Zille, and continue to maintain the status quo. This may indicate that the more things are said to be changing, the more they remain the same.
The Liberation Front becomes the only hope to save the revolution and make sure that all colonial chains are cut and the country gets a name and moves away from being a Western lackey.
What also gives us hope about the Azanian Liberation Front, is that they are showing no intention of barking at the moon and protest exclusion. Instead they intend to expose the pact as a fallacy that must be rejected and thrown out. The fact that no mention was made of having Azapo or PAC as part of the front is a great indication of the Struggle credentials of the two movements and the intention to save the revolution.
We are moving towards Uhuru and one can’t wait for the conclusion of the Letta Mbulu song… “Not yet Uhuru” as we will be welcoming Uhuru.
Sebongile Galekhutle, email
READER LETTER |Azania front a move towards Uhuru
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mohau Mofokeng
