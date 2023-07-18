So, once the National Health Insurance (NHI) becomes available, we South Africans are going to see more illegal immigrants coming to SA for free medical treatment.
However, when they are refused treatment, organisations such as the Helen Suzman Foundation will be taking our government to court for refusing to treat them.
We would be better off not introducing the NHI.
Buta Mashigo, Soshanguve.
READER LETTER | Better off without NHI
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
