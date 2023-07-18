×

Letters

READER LETTER | Better off without NHI

By Reader Letter - 18 July 2023 - 08:52
A senior medic affiliated to Denosa has suggested that the NHI board should be elected by the public.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images

So, once the National Health Insurance (NHI) becomes available, we South Africans are going to see more illegal immigrants coming to SA for free medical treatment.

However, when they are refused treatment, organisations such as the Helen Suzman Foundation will be taking our government to court for refusing to treat them.

We would be better off not introducing the NHI.

Buta Mashigo, Soshanguve.

