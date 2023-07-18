I notice the excitement of the department of transport for the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto).
Talking of making sure that it rolls out to municipalities for it's implementation. Well and good; that seems to be service delivery. The irony of all this is that the same can’t be said about the roads. Are they “car worthy”?
So far this year I cannot remember how many times I have repaired my mag wheels and tyres. I don’t hold a brief for careless and reckless drivers on our roads, they must be arrested on sight.
How many lives were lost because of potholes and bad roads as if the department of transport doesn’t exist? It’s like the old department of justice in the apartheid regime that was there in name only but with no justice for Blacks then. How do you close tarred road potholes with soil and hope to have that lasting for more than a day?
Before starting to implement that Aarto, let there be good roads and arrest offenders and punish them heavily.
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | Aarto is putting the cart before the horse
Image: Fikile Mbalula/Twitter
I notice the excitement of the department of transport for the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto).
Talking of making sure that it rolls out to municipalities for it's implementation. Well and good; that seems to be service delivery. The irony of all this is that the same can’t be said about the roads. Are they “car worthy”?
So far this year I cannot remember how many times I have repaired my mag wheels and tyres. I don’t hold a brief for careless and reckless drivers on our roads, they must be arrested on sight.
How many lives were lost because of potholes and bad roads as if the department of transport doesn’t exist? It’s like the old department of justice in the apartheid regime that was there in name only but with no justice for Blacks then. How do you close tarred road potholes with soil and hope to have that lasting for more than a day?
Before starting to implement that Aarto, let there be good roads and arrest offenders and punish them heavily.
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
Aarto set to kick start by middle of the year in 2024
ConCourt rules Aarto Act is valid and not unconstitutional
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos