Last Friday, the new mayor of Mogale City councilor, Danny Thupane, delivered his maiden state of the city address (Soca). Thupane made his opening remarks in Setswana.
The Mogale City executive mayor read the unemployment statistics to the attentive audience. He revealed that the city’s unemployment rate was at 47%, which is unprecedentedly high. While the unemployment rate was high, he said, malls in Mogale City were being built and expanded.
However, it seems the business boom in the city is not making a dent on unemployment. To fight unemployment, Mogale City is engaging in partnerships with other government departments. The city will partner with the Gauteng government in a green army project, which will unlock job opportunities.
The executive mayor raised concern about the manual indigent system used by the city, which sometimes duplicates applications. The council’s plan is to introduce an electronic system.
He also revealed that residents had a grave concern about the Kagiso graveyard problem. Many sections at the cemetery are waterlocked. The last and recent winter rain has made things worse.
The council has budgeted R1m to deal with the Kagiso cemetery challenge. It intends to employ the service of a hydrolic engineer to get “a long term solution”. In addition, the city is planning to convert the Kagiso hostel into family units.
A taxi rank, shops and educational facilities will be added. A housing project in Nooitgedacht is breaking grounds. Wood is being used to build houses there. Apparently Japan is using the same model. Therefore, wood is good for building houses, said the mayor, allaying fears about the durability of wood.
The first citizen of Mogale City said the speech was compiled with the inputs of residents. He dubbed it “The People’s Soca”. Will the executive mayor deliver on his promises? Only time will tell.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | New Mogale City mayor promises change
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
Latest
