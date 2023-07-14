I was one of those people who were overjoyed when former president Jacob Zuma’s deliberate legal diversionary tactics of trying to bring a private prosecution against state prosecutor Billy Downer, journalist Karyn Maughan and recently President Cyril Ramaphosa were dismissed with costs!
The truth of the matter is that Zuma is yet again wasting the time of our court system with his delaying tactics. While Zuma is doing everything in his power not to have his day in court, Dali Mpofu is smiling all the way to the bank!
I have never seen an “innocent” person fighting so viciously against a just process! South Africans are sick and tired of guys like Zuma with deep pockets trying to intimidate or scare off communities or journalists from pursuing public interest stories and actions.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Mpofu benefits from Zuma’s weak court cases
Image: Veli Nhlapo
I was one of those people who were overjoyed when former president Jacob Zuma’s deliberate legal diversionary tactics of trying to bring a private prosecution against state prosecutor Billy Downer, journalist Karyn Maughan and recently President Cyril Ramaphosa were dismissed with costs!
The truth of the matter is that Zuma is yet again wasting the time of our court system with his delaying tactics. While Zuma is doing everything in his power not to have his day in court, Dali Mpofu is smiling all the way to the bank!
I have never seen an “innocent” person fighting so viciously against a just process! South Africans are sick and tired of guys like Zuma with deep pockets trying to intimidate or scare off communities or journalists from pursuing public interest stories and actions.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos