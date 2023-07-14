×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Mpofu benefits from Zuma’s weak court cases

By READER LETTER - 14 July 2023 - 10:45
Advocate Dali Mpofu. File photo.
Advocate Dali Mpofu. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

I was one of those people who were overjoyed when former president Jacob Zuma’s deliberate legal diversionary tactics of trying to bring a private prosecution against state prosecutor Billy Downer, journalist Karyn Maughan and recently President Cyril Ramaphosa were dismissed with costs!

The truth of the matter is that Zuma is yet again wasting the time of our court system with his delaying tactics. While Zuma is doing everything in his power not to have his day in court, Dali Mpofu is smiling all the way to the bank!

I have never seen an innocent person fighting so viciously against a just process! South Africans are sick and tired of guys like Zuma with deep pockets trying to intimidate or scare off communities or journalists from pursuing public interest stories and actions.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.