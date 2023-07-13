×

Letters

READER LETTER | Money not worth the Maccabi friendly

By Reader Letter - 13 July 2023 - 09:00
Fans during the Nedbank Cup final match between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 27, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren

I call on Orlando Pirates not to play the friendly match against Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv tomorrow during their warm-up camp in Spain. 

Pirates, Palestinians are our historic allies. Israel is an apartheid, racist state. You cannot associate with an apartheid state.

Pirates, forsake the millions of rand you are going to rake into your coffers. If you persist and play against Maccabi Tel Aviv, keen admirers like me will no longer be associated with the club. For once, do the right thing and walk away from this match.

Pirates represent SA, and as one of the oldest soccer teams in the country, they must do the right thing and lead by example. Down with apartheid Israel down!

Ahmed Jogee, email

