I call on Orlando Pirates not to play the friendly match against Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv tomorrow during their warm-up camp in Spain.
Pirates, Palestinians are our historic allies. Israel is an apartheid, racist state. You cannot associate with an apartheid state.
Pirates, forsake the millions of rand you are going to rake into your coffers. If you persist and play against Maccabi Tel Aviv, keen admirers like me will no longer be associated with the club. For once, do the right thing and walk away from this match.
Pirates represent SA, and as one of the oldest soccer teams in the country, they must do the right thing and lead by example. Down with apartheid Israel down!
Ahmed Jogee, email
READER LETTER | Money not worth the Maccabi friendly
Image: Lee Warren
I call on Orlando Pirates not to play the friendly match against Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv tomorrow during their warm-up camp in Spain.
Pirates, Palestinians are our historic allies. Israel is an apartheid, racist state. You cannot associate with an apartheid state.
Pirates, forsake the millions of rand you are going to rake into your coffers. If you persist and play against Maccabi Tel Aviv, keen admirers like me will no longer be associated with the club. For once, do the right thing and walk away from this match.
Pirates represent SA, and as one of the oldest soccer teams in the country, they must do the right thing and lead by example. Down with apartheid Israel down!
Ahmed Jogee, email
READER LETTER | Pirates are cowards for hiding behind Fifa
ANC veterans join call for Pirates to cancel Maccabi friendly
Pirates confirm friendly with Maccabi goes ahead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos