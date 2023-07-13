READER LETTER | Free for all as SA falls into lawlessness

The country has sunk to its lowest in terms of lawlessness as legislators and law enforcement agencies have been reduced to spectators in the game they should be playing.
Those outside the law enforcement system run the show. The minibus taxi operators are able to wake up and decide to take control of a particular space. People armed with weapons of war getting into hostels to kill dwellers, unabated levels of kidnapping and others being shot while walking the streets.
The unfortunate part about all these is that the victims are mostly black if not all black, which makes one to ask the question, was the liberation struggle not about improving and rescuing black lives?
The justice system is in competition with the best soapies on the land as the well-off are using courts as stage to showcase their dominance and wealth. We will always wake up to the Jacob Zuma show, or having a choice of the Busi Mkhwebane one and recently the Thabo Bester show to watch.
All indicating one thing that the court space can only be accessed by those with the means as the marginalised majority can only be seen there to be sentenced.
The illegal immigrants are running their own country and economy within ours as they are always shown on social media undermining production laws, manufacturing fakes and probably poisoning our people because the ANC government is unable to enforce laws.
Illegal miners destroying infrastructure with impunity as the government can only watch the damage that illegal miners causes instead of dealing with them. The Chinese nationals being allocated large pieces of land to build malls and other businesses that destroy manufacturing industries in the country and leave millions unemployed.
The attacks on women and children showing no signs of going down as the minister seems very happy to provide us with statistics every now and then. Maybe this is the only way to determine productivity in the police force.
The envisaged 1994 paradise has turned into hell that receives us alive and we seem to have no way out of the mess. Who are the beneficiaries of all this lawlessness engulfing our beloved country?
Sebongile Galekhutle, email
READER LETTER | Free for all as SA falls into lawlessness
Image: Supplied
