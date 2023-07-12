I am a die-hard supporter of Orlando Pirates, but I believe that the club has taken a very conservative legalistic, evasive and cowardly stance on the call for it to support the global boycott of apartheid Israel by people of conscience.
Instead of simply saying it does support the boycott initiated and supported by various progressive and radical civil, social, political, cultural and faith-based organisations in the world, including in SA, the club hides behind the excuse that there is no such boycott by Fifa.
Since when did the conscience of individuals and organisations depend on the stance of governments or international bodies only? This game is not a Fifa-sanctioned game which obliges Pirates to honour.
It's a friendly game which Bucs has the right and choice to opt out of.
Mphutlane wa Bofelo, Centurion
READER LETTER | Pirates are cowards for hiding behind Fifa
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
I am a die-hard supporter of Orlando Pirates, but I believe that the club has taken a very conservative legalistic, evasive and cowardly stance on the call for it to support the global boycott of apartheid Israel by people of conscience.
Instead of simply saying it does support the boycott initiated and supported by various progressive and radical civil, social, political, cultural and faith-based organisations in the world, including in SA, the club hides behind the excuse that there is no such boycott by Fifa.
Since when did the conscience of individuals and organisations depend on the stance of governments or international bodies only? This game is not a Fifa-sanctioned game which obliges Pirates to honour.
It's a friendly game which Bucs has the right and choice to opt out of.
Mphutlane wa Bofelo, Centurion
Pirates resist calls to snub ‘apartheid Israel’
ANC veterans join call for Pirates to cancel Maccabi friendly
Pirates confirm friendly with Maccabi goes ahead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos