×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Pirates are cowards for hiding behind Fifa

By READER LETTER - 12 July 2023 - 10:12
Orlando Pirates celebrates during the 2023 Nedbank Cup Final match between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United FC on 27 May 2023 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Orlando Pirates celebrates during the 2023 Nedbank Cup Final match between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United FC on 27 May 2023 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

I am a die-hard supporter of Orlando Pirates, but I believe that the club has taken a very conservative legalistic, evasive and cowardly stance on the call for it to support the global boycott of apartheid Israel by people of conscience.

Instead of simply saying it does support the boycott initiated and supported by various progressive and radical civil, social, political, cultural and faith-based organisations in the world, including in SA, the club hides behind the excuse that there is no such boycott by Fifa.

Since when did the conscience of individuals and organisations depend on the stance of governments or international bodies only? This game is not a Fifa-sanctioned game which obliges Pirates to honour.

It's a friendly game which Bucs has the right and choice to opt out of.

Mphutlane wa Bofelo, Centurion 

Pirates resist calls to snub ‘apartheid Israel’

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that they have no intentions to boycott their pre-season friendly against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv after the ...
Sport
2 days ago

ANC veterans join call for Pirates to cancel Maccabi friendly

The ANC Veterans League on Tuesday added its voice to growing calls for Orlando Pirates to withdraw from a scheduled pre-season friendly match ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates confirm friendly with Maccabi goes ahead

Orlando Pirates’ decision to disregard the call by Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Coalition (BDS) to boycott their pre-season friendly against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.