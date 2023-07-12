When will this government get to grips with the need for good intelligence? Once again, intelligence services have been caught napping as vile creatures set vehicles alight in the Van Reenen area and subsequently other parts of KZN and Mpumalanga.
READER LETTER | ANC clueless about police intelligence
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
When will this government get to grips with the need for good intelligence? Once again, intelligence services have been caught napping as vile creatures set vehicles alight in the Van Reenen area and subsequently other parts of KZN and Mpumalanga.
Allowing this anarchy, has become a hallmark of the dysfunctional ANC policing services without any explanations forthcoming from police minister Bheki Cele or his colleague responsible for inland home security.
It seems that these ministers are clueless when it comes to information gathering as it requires specialised skill sets to penetrate the nests of criminality that are flourishing in post 1994 SA.
The ANC had much to say when they were a vocal revolutionary movement but have lost the plot, as they attempt to remain relevant in a country that is bleeding.
Intelligence my ass!
Peter Bachtis
Lakefield, Benoni
