READER LETTER | Wars erode respect for human life

The deadly assault on Jenin, the critical situation at the Zaporizhzhia and the sale of cluster bombs to Ukraine by the US, are developments that are cascading out of control. The killing of innocent civilians in all the world’s conflict zones goes on unabated with savage fury, which violates every aspect of international law and the laws of combat.
Innocent men, women and children are evicted, tortured, beaten and punished in a sinister campaign for territorial domination and geographical conquest, while the United Nations (UN) remains impotent.
Throughout the past 150 years, the world has been through war after war, never ceasing. Perpetual wars have become a corner stone of US foreign policy actively supported by gunboat diplomacy. Americans must be reminded of the profound words of James Madison, who said: “No nation could preserve its freedom in the midst of continual warfare.”
In today’s brutal wars, civilian deaths outnumber the death of fighting combatants. The world is afflicted with gruesome violence, carried out by governments in the name of anti-terrorist missions. Whatever the nature of this grotesque violence, the ultimate consequence is the destruction of humanity, with innocent civilians bearing the cost.
Our global history is replete with wars of aggression being waged by powers and their political allies in a sinister pattern of regime change and naked territorial expansion, which violates every aspect of the UN charter.
Selective morality and selective condemnation have become the footprints of international diplomacy as the planners of global perpetual conflicts continue with their suicidal and insane policies of world domination. The time is fast approaching when the web of escalating war will engulf us forever and bloody barbarism will be an accepted norm.
As powerful events escalate out of control, nuclear scorpions will be forced to unleash their atomic venom, whose lethality will exterminate us all.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | Wars erode respect for human life
