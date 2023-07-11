READER LETTER | Mantashe must take care not fly too close to the sun

There was a time when Cyril Ramaphosa was as decisive as a stalking pride of lions. Remember around April 1996 as chair of the Constitutional Assembly he banged the gavel and ordered everyone to “settle down please” and all those gathered on the green leather benches promptly sharpened to his attention.
Those assembly members were MPs about to give approval to the Constitution. He was 45 years old then and he did not suffer fools gladly at that point. Then Gwede Mantashe could not have had the temerity to defy him.
Fast forward to June 2023 – 27 years later – the 72-year-old Ramaphosa is now the undisputed leader of the ANC and president of the republic; but Tiger Gwede, who helped Ramaphosa become ANC president and thus leader of the republic now could defy Ramaphosa by refusing to attend the launch of an European-funded green energy initiative.
The Tiger did not care that the ceremony was attended by the premiers of Denmark and The Netherlands. As the minister of mineral resources and energy, Mantashe, a proponent of coal mining, had no time for green energy issues.
Mantashe must have concluded that Ramaphosa was too weak to discipline him. After all Princess Lindy Sisulu defied him for a while until the now established ditherer elbowed her out during a cabinet reshuffle. The bulldog Nkozasana Dlamini-Zuma defied him without suffering any consequences.
Moreover, Mantashe could also have concluded that the Phala Phala saga as well the Lady R side show and the Russia-Ukraine peace initiative that Ramaphosa launched would keep Ramaphosa focused on the US, UK, EU and the Brics Summit next month.
Mantashe thus fears fokol from Ramaphosa. But the Tiger may have greatly erred because Mr Fear Fokol is now the new Rottweiler, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. He might seriously bite the Tiger to cripple it.
Mantashe should now watch himself. He must not bank too much on Phala Phala. After all, he still has serious issues with alleged Bosasa corruption scandals. Ramaphosa has a posse that possesses great shooting skills. Watch your back from now on.
Prof Themba Sono, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Mantashe must take care not fly too close to the sun
Image: Gallo
