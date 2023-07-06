Sometimes we behave as if life owes us something. How crude and weird. Live a life of continuous improvement, make sure everyday is better than the yester one.
Always fight to be ahead and better than what you were yesterday. Never strive for mediocrity, strive for the best position. No one was born to be a follower, brave up and be the best in whatever you do.
I know there are a lot of comforting statements like, “Your time will come”. Never fool yourself, your time is now. Always remember, procrastination is the thief of time. Kick out that fear of “if l fail and things don’t work out”. Put more effort and fight for what you want and believe in.
Remain optimistic, adamant and positive. Wear a smile and always fight for the best. We are all born winners and winners never quit.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga
READER LETTER | Harness the power of a winning mindset
Image: 123RF/PHOTOSKY99
