READER LETTER | Dearth of thought leaders casts a pall over SA

Who are the black thought leaders today? Who are the leading black voices in modern SA that are shaping our political discourse and the direction this country is taking?
I looked at the ANC top seven and I can't find a Sol Plaatjie, Nelson Mandela, Albertina Sisulu, Steve Biko, Robert Sobukwe, Credo Mutwa, Ahmed Kathrada, Reggie September, etc. It is the same with the civic organisations; there is no Sam Buti.
In the media space there is no Aggrey Klaaste. In the tertiary centres, where are the leaders in the same mould as Jakes Gerwel, who was the leading light at the university of the Western Cape? In the US, I can name Cornel West, William Gates Jr, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Alice Walker, Alicia Garza and Wesley Lewery. When they write or talk, people listen.
In SA, who are these black thought leaders? I don’t mean people the media like to quote or borrow a phrase from. Just because someone is a go-to-man or-woman for a quote on current issues, it does not make them a black thought leader.
Or you are loud or rely on violence to be heard, it does not make you a thought leader. A thought leader can be an organic intellectual like traditional leaders or trade unionists. Or an expert on a certain topic backed by published books or academic papers in peer reviewed journals.
It is someone whose voice has weight and helps shape where we are going as nation. The closest we have to what I think is a thought leader are organisations such as TAC during Zackie Achmat days or the current Gift of the Givers.
Their incredible work give weight to their voices. We need more of such people and organisations. This is a crux of the problem bedevelling SA today – a lack of clear thinking. We keep going around in circles. Instead of identifying the root cause of these current problems, we keep pushing them down the road hoping a solution will find itself.
Crime, crumbling public health, dysfunctional schooling system, unemployment, etc. Why are we moving backwards? If Sol Plaatjie was around, what would he say?
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, email
READER LETTER | Dearth of thought leaders casts a pall over SA
Image: Philani Nombembe
Who are the black thought leaders today? Who are the leading black voices in modern SA that are shaping our political discourse and the direction this country is taking?
I looked at the ANC top seven and I can't find a Sol Plaatjie, Nelson Mandela, Albertina Sisulu, Steve Biko, Robert Sobukwe, Credo Mutwa, Ahmed Kathrada, Reggie September, etc. It is the same with the civic organisations; there is no Sam Buti.
In the media space there is no Aggrey Klaaste. In the tertiary centres, where are the leaders in the same mould as Jakes Gerwel, who was the leading light at the university of the Western Cape? In the US, I can name Cornel West, William Gates Jr, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Alice Walker, Alicia Garza and Wesley Lewery. When they write or talk, people listen.
In SA, who are these black thought leaders? I don’t mean people the media like to quote or borrow a phrase from. Just because someone is a go-to-man or-woman for a quote on current issues, it does not make them a black thought leader.
Or you are loud or rely on violence to be heard, it does not make you a thought leader. A thought leader can be an organic intellectual like traditional leaders or trade unionists. Or an expert on a certain topic backed by published books or academic papers in peer reviewed journals.
It is someone whose voice has weight and helps shape where we are going as nation. The closest we have to what I think is a thought leader are organisations such as TAC during Zackie Achmat days or the current Gift of the Givers.
Their incredible work give weight to their voices. We need more of such people and organisations. This is a crux of the problem bedevelling SA today – a lack of clear thinking. We keep going around in circles. Instead of identifying the root cause of these current problems, we keep pushing them down the road hoping a solution will find itself.
Crime, crumbling public health, dysfunctional schooling system, unemployment, etc. Why are we moving backwards? If Sol Plaatjie was around, what would he say?
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, email
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos