I think the people who say the unemployment grant should be increased do not have vision. Just imagine, the government is broke and relies on heavily taxed small population of employed people for income and now it wants to add to its burdens?
We often hear that the economy of SA is degrading at an alarming rate and we all see that through it's inability to deliver services to its citizens and to protect public infrastructure from vandals. If we insist on dishing out grants instead of fixing the country, starting with fighting crime and lawlessness, we'll end up being a nation that depends on handouts from the government.
This attitude by our government, helped by lazy people who are happy for grants, is the main reason all these illegal immigrants from the neighbouring countries are flocking to our country because they see that here the people just want to be spoon-fed and not sweat for their food.
There is no government which can afford to give grants to every citizen. I think people who say the government should increase these grants are unreasonable and have no vision. Where will the government get the money from as it does not have adequate source of income, save for taxes – property taxes, business taxes and personal income taxes from the 10-million employed citizens out of the population of 50 million?
Steve M Sel, by email
READER LETTER | Unaffordable grants are set to take SA into poverty
Image: Eugene Coetzee
I think the people who say the unemployment grant should be increased do not have vision. Just imagine, the government is broke and relies on heavily taxed small population of employed people for income and now it wants to add to its burdens?
We often hear that the economy of SA is degrading at an alarming rate and we all see that through it's inability to deliver services to its citizens and to protect public infrastructure from vandals. If we insist on dishing out grants instead of fixing the country, starting with fighting crime and lawlessness, we'll end up being a nation that depends on handouts from the government.
This attitude by our government, helped by lazy people who are happy for grants, is the main reason all these illegal immigrants from the neighbouring countries are flocking to our country because they see that here the people just want to be spoon-fed and not sweat for their food.
There is no government which can afford to give grants to every citizen. I think people who say the government should increase these grants are unreasonable and have no vision. Where will the government get the money from as it does not have adequate source of income, save for taxes – property taxes, business taxes and personal income taxes from the 10-million employed citizens out of the population of 50 million?
Steve M Sel, by email
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos