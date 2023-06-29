READER LETTER | War is never the answer, nothing good comes from it

The pages of history are filled with long and cruel military reigns, powerful kingdoms and wealthy empires. Rarely, if ever, has power been held in benevolence and goodwill. Humans have caused one another pain beyond calculation.
It seems we are bent on possessing dominance over our fellow human beings. The darker side of our passion drives us with obsessive daring to conquer and to control the consciences of any and all we possibly can. So, it was barbaric of those who criticised the efforts of the African leaders to end the war in Ukraine.
To John Steenhuisen and his fellow howlers I say: War is primitive. It is the celebration of the most primitive instincts of human nature. War is uncivilised. The thin varnish and pretenses of civilisation evaporate into thin air as if it never existed.
War is invasive. It intrudes into the privacy of human beings; nothing is sacred or off limits. War is destructive. It’s very aim is to kill and destroy what has been built up over generations. War is inhumane. It steals the innocence of the young and the dignity of the old.
War is divisive. It divides nations, friends and families. War has no rules. It blatantly disregards accepted international laws and conventions. For example, the invasion and destruction of Iraq by former US president George Bush and his buddy, Tony Blair (Britain).
Add to this, the deafening silence from the International Criminal Court about the illegal invasion of a sovereign country by these two bullies. War is never the answer and has only losers. It simply sets in motion a series of attacks and counterattacks, leaving destruction, bloodshed, suffering, pain and anger in it’s wake. In the end, the victorious bullies come together to decide on how to manage and divide the spoils, like they did in Iraq and Libya.
The US must stop playing “world police”. The US is an expert at creating “crises” because it thrives on crises. As for the Ukrainian president, he is just a clown with delusional ambitions that know no limits.
Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | War is never the answer, nothing good comes from it
Image: Reuters
