Recent rampant crime in Diepsloot has a bearing on the government to intervene and deal with crime that seems to be out of control. I concur with the minister of police when he says that all the different government departments must come on board.
He clearly outlined who must account, the likes of home affairs, human settlement, municipality and infrastructure. The police cannot be blamed when service delivery is not taking place. It is also not right that those in office who should provide services outsource their responsibilities.
We cannot be monitored and directed by police all the time. We cannot always blame the police for bad service delivery. It has become a trend that departments do not deliver knowing that at the end of the day the police will be the ones called in. When that happens, then they use brutality.
The police is a service not a ghost department which seeks to threaten and intimidate the community. They are members of the community who have families and relatives residing in the same vicinity. The community of Diepsloot, like any other, wants to live the better life as promised by the ruling party. But not only that, we Africans voted for a democratic dispensation which was not cheap to achieve.
We are so disappointed that we still have to protest, barricade roads, burn buildings and even kill one another. It has become a generic today what we are witnessing in Diepsloot. In all corners of this country we see unrest and it’s disturbing that it is not getting better but rather worse by the day.
It pains us as citizens that we cannot live side by side with foreigners, but also we should not shy away from dealing with those foreigners who are committing crimes in our country. The government cannot be coerced to be accountable. They must from their own accord ensure that all departments are held accountable to deliver services.
Andries Monyane, Sedibeng
READER LETTER | All departments need to fight crime
