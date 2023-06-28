More often we hate reality. We prefer to hear lies, because untruths keep us cosy in our comfort zone.
READER LETTER | ANC continues with lying and looting public purse
More often we hate reality. We prefer to hear lies, because untruths keep us cosy in our comfort zone.
Energy and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe said electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa was not an executive member but a mere project manager. We lambasted the loather of independent power producers, Mantashe, that he was demeaning Ramokgopa.
Lies have short legs. Thanks to the DA MP Samantha Graham-Mare. Now we know that from March 6 to May 25 Ramokgopa and his swiftly assembled personnel were on a gravy train earning money for jam.
The ANC, once again, continues with its broad daylight looting of the public purse and their leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has proven to be the final mampara state head of all times.
We, the voters, have been reduced to the worst credulous citizens.
Thami Zwane,Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
