READER LETTER | Youth creativity will move this country forward

As we celebrate SA’s youth this June, the department of water and sanitation (DWS) has demonstrated its commitment to influence our youth towards careers in water-sector related fields.
The department achieves this through its water and sanitation education programme, which has been running since 1999. The programme is aimed at educating learners about efficient use of water, protection of water sources, health and hygiene for a healthy life, invasive alien species and water safety.
The department targets the youth at school level and motivates them to pursue careers in water and sanitation. This is done through our SA Youth Water Prize competition, encouraging grade 9 to 11 pupils to come up with science and technology-based projects to address water challenges in their communities.
Two pupils from the Northern Cape were crowned the winners of this year’s competition and will participate in the Junior Water Prize Competition taking place in Stockholm, Sweden, in August. This will give the pupils an opportunity to share knowledge and experiences on water and the environment with their international peers.
The department offered bursaries to other pupils who participated in the national competition, and this has been one of the greatest support to school pupils, particularly from previously disadvantaged communities.
Many students were able to study engineering and water and sanitation related courses. After their graduation, they become employed as candidate engineers by the department for a period of three years.
Youth development and empowerment initiatives by the government is what SA youth need. We love our youth and believe in them, and we are behind them all the time. Young people are fresh minded and have the potential to contribute to taking our country forward.
In this Youth Month, let us continue to acknowledge our youth’s creativity. The department’s contribution to youth empowerment is key to building a strong nation. May our government continue to give our youth opportunities to progress in life. uTata Nelson Mandela once said “Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear the fabric of our society and weaken our nation."
Nthabiseng Dhlamini, communicator at the department of water and sanitation
